|
13.07.2023 12:25:31
Sensex, Nifty Pare Early Gains
(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Thursday as investors reacted to macroeconomic data and earnings releases from IT giants TCS and HCL Technologies
Global cues were positive on the back of China stimulus hopes and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon halt interest rate hikes.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 164.99 points, or 0.25 percent, at 65,558.89, giving up some early gains.
The broader NSE Nifty index settled 29.45 points, or 0.15 percent, higher at 19,413.75 while the rupee traded up 21 paise at 81.97 against the greenback.
The dollar reached its lowest level in nearly a year and benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit their lowest in over a week after data showed both headline and core inflation in the U.S. rose at a slower-than-expected pace in June, potentially bolstering the case for the Fed to stop raising rates.
Gold held near a four-week high in European trade while oil held gains after settling near the highest in two months overnight.
IT stocks topped the gainers list, with Tech Mahindra, TCS and Infosys climbing 2-3 percent.
Bajaj FinServ added 1.6 percent and Hindalco jumped 2.6 percent.
Power Grid Corp led losses to close 3.4 percent lower, while BPCL, Maruti Suzuki India, UPL and Coal India dropped 1-2 percent.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBeginn der Bilanzsaison: ATX steigt -- DAX stabil -- Dow Jones oberhalb der Nulllinie -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende überwiegend stärker
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagen sich vor dem Wochenende aus der Reserve. Der deutsche Leitindex wechselt am Freitag häufiger das Vorzeichen, tendiert insgesamt aber seitwärts. Die Wall Street baut am Freitag ihre Vortagesgewinne weiter aus. Die asiatischen Börsen standen am Freitag vorwiegend im Plus.