24.12.2025

Sensex, Nifty Pare Early Gains, Down Marginally

(RTTNews) - After a flat start and a subsequent long spell in positive territory, key Indian stock indexes Sensex and the Nifty50 drifted down below the flat line on Wednesday, with investors looking to take some profits, cashing in recent gains.

Also, the mood is somewhat cautious amid a lack of fresh triggers.

The Sensex, which climbed to 85,738.18, was down 80.55 points or 0.09% at 85,444.29 a little while ago. The Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange was down 19.65 points or 0.08% at 26,157.50, coming off the day's high of 26,236.40.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Reliance Industries, Tata Motor Passenger Vehicles, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and Infosys are down 0.5 to 1.1%.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is down 1.7%. Indigo is lower by about 1.4%. ONGC, Tata Consumer Products, Adani Enterprises and Cipla are down 0.5 to 0.7%.

Trent is up by about 2.5%. Power Grid Corporation, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, BEL and Bharti Airtel are up 0.5 to 1%.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone shares are up 0.75%. The company has raised its earnings and cargo volume outlook after completing the acquisition of Australia's North Queensland Export Terminal.

Shriram Finance, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises and Max Health are gaining 1.85%, 1.7% and 1.2%, respectively. Hindalco and Bajaj Auto are up with modest gains.

GAIL India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Chhattisgarh for the development of a greenfield gas-based fertilizer project in the state. GAIL is hovering around its previous closing price.

