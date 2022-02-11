|
11.02.2022 05:19:22
Sensex, Nifty Plunge Amid Global Selloff
(RTTNews) - Indian shares tumbled on Friday, tracking weak global markets amid worries around faster-than-expected rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 700 points, or 1.2 percent, to 58,222 in early trade after three straight sessions of gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 211 points, or 1.20 percent, at 17,395.
Bajaj Finance, Titan Company, Wipro, Infosys and Tech Mahindra fell 2-3 percent while state-run oil marketing companies such as BPCL and IOC were up around 1 percent each.
Hero MotoCorp fell over 1 percent on reporting a 37 percent fall in Q3 net profit.
Zomato slumped 5.6 percent. The company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 63.2 crore for the December quarter.
Aurobindo Pharma, Strides Pharma and MRF were moving lower after posting disappointing quarterly results.
Mahindra and Mahindra was marginally higher. The company's Q3 profit soared 2.5 times, helped by one-time gains.
Torrent Power gained 0.7 percent after it acquired a 25 MW solar power plant from Blue Diamond Properties & Balrampur Chini.
Hindalco added 0.8 percent after reporting its highest ever quarterly profit for the October-December period.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Sitzung verlustreich -- Wall Street und NASDAQ mit starken Abschlägen -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mit Abgaben ins Wochenende
Am heimischen ging es am Freitag wieder bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls schwächer. Vor dem Wochenende trennten sich die Börsianer in den USA vermehrt von ihren Investments. Die Märkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenschluss leichter - Tokio im Feiertag.