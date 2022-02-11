Sensex, Nifty Plunge Amid Global Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares tumbled on Friday, tracking weak global markets amid worries around faster-than-expected rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 700 points, or 1.2 percent, to 58,222 in early trade after three straight sessions of gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 211 points, or 1.20 percent, at 17,395.

Bajaj Finance, Titan Company, Wipro, Infosys and Tech Mahindra fell 2-3 percent while state-run oil marketing companies such as BPCL and IOC were up around 1 percent each.

Hero MotoCorp fell over 1 percent on reporting a 37 percent fall in Q3 net profit.

Zomato slumped 5.6 percent. The company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 63.2 crore for the December quarter.

Aurobindo Pharma, Strides Pharma and MRF were moving lower after posting disappointing quarterly results.

Mahindra and Mahindra was marginally higher. The company's Q3 profit soared 2.5 times, helped by one-time gains.

Torrent Power gained 0.7 percent after it acquired a 25 MW solar power plant from Blue Diamond Properties & Balrampur Chini.

Hindalco added 0.8 percent after reporting its highest ever quarterly profit for the October-December period.