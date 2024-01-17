|
17.01.2024 11:27:52
Sensex, Nifty Plunge As Banks And Metal Stocks Drag
(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended deep in the red on Wednesday as hawkish signals from Fed and ECB officials coupled with signs of an uptick in inflation in the U.K. and Eurozone raised more doubts about the prospects for early rate cuts.
China reported fourth-quarter GDP figures slightly below expectations and analysts expressed concern about HDFC Bank's Q3 margins, adding to the downbeat sentiment.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex plummeted 1,628.01 points, or 2.23 percent, to 71,500.76 - suffering its biggest single-day percentage loss since June 2022.
The broader NSE Nifty index slumped 460.35 points, or 2.09 percent, to close at 21,571.95.
HDFC Bank plunged 8.2 percent following its Q3 earnings results release.
Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and Hindalco fell 3-4 percent.
Treasury yields edged higher in international markets and the dollar steadied at a one-month high amid a risk-off market mood after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller indicated in a speech that inflation is nearing its target, but the timing and rate cuts will depend on incoming data.
Several ECB policymakers also warned that markets are getting ahead on rate cut expectations.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach "Beige Book": US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss im Plus -- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die US-Börsen legten am Donnerstag nach anfänglichen Startschwierigkeiten zu. Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte etwas höher. Auch der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich freundlich. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag hingegen uneinheitlich.