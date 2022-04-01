Sensex, Nifty Rally Amid Oil Price Drop

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Friday despite mixed global cues. Underlying sentiment was supported as oil extended steep overnight losses ahead of a meeting of consuming nations to discuss a new release of emergency oil reserves alongside a huge planned release by the United States.

Inflation concerns eased amid indications that India could buy greater volumes of discounted Russian oil and both sides were keen on having a rouble-rupee arrangement for bilateral trade.

The United States and United Kingdom said they respect India's decision to continue to import Russian oil amid the war in Ukraine, but a top U.S. official has said the Biden administration does not want to see a "rapid acceleration" of such purchases.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 708.18 points, or 1.21 percent, 59,276.69 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 205.70 points, or 1.18 percent, at 17,670.45.

PSU stocks topped the gainers list, with Power Grid Corp, BPCL and NTPC climbing 4-6 percent.

Among financials, IndusInd Bank rallied 3.5 percent and HDFC rose a little over 3 percent.

Hero Moto Corp shares fell 2.1 percent after claims by the Income Tax Department that the company has made large claims towards non-business purposes.