|
14.10.2022 12:35:22
Sensex, Nifty Rally On Global Cues; IT And Financials Lead Gainers
(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Friday, mirroring positive global cues amid hopes that U.S. inflation may have peaked around 8 percent and would trend lower in the coming months.
Encouraging earnings updates from IT firms Infosys and MindTree coupled with reports suggesting that the British government will announce a U-turn on elements of its 43-billion-pound package of unfunded tax cuts that sparked turmoil in financial markets over the past few weeks also buoyed sentiment.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit an intraday high of 58,435.12 before closing at 57,919.97, up 684.64 points, or 1.20 percent, from its previous close.
The broader NSE Nifty index gained 171.35 points, or 1.01 percent, to settle at 17,185.70.
ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Infosys climbed 2-4 percent in the Nifty pack while Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel and ONGC dropped 1-2 percent.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Berichtssaison im Blick: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beschließt Handelswoche im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen deutlich fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren die Anleger am Freitag in Kauflaune. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Freitagshandel schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am letzten Handelstag einer turbulenten Woche kräftig zu.