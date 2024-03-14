Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
Sensex, Nifty Rebound After Sell-off

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Thursday's session higher, after having suffered heavy losses the previous day amid concerns surrounding elevated valuations in the broader market.

The upside, however, remained capped ahead of key U.S. producer price inflation, jobless claims and retail sales data due later in the day that could offer additional clues on the interest rate outlook.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 335.39 points, or 0.46 percent, to 73,097.28 amid widespread buying across sectors.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled up 153.30 points, or 0.7 percent, at 22,151.

The broader indexes also closed in the green, with the BSE Mid-Cap and Small-Cap indexes rising 2.3 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.

Adani Group stocks topped the gainers list, with Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports climbing 6.2 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.

Among other prominent gainers, ONGC, Hero Moto Corp and Hindalco rallied 3-4 percent. Banks and financials lost ground, with SBI, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank falling 1-2 percent.

Global cues were mixed, and gold edged lower in European trade while the dollar showed resilience before the release of a raft of U.S. data this week.

Oil prices were up about 1 percent, extending overnight's nearly 3 percent rally after Ukraine attacked major Russian oil refineries with drones and the EIA and API reported lower U.S. stockpiles.

