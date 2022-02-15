Sensex, Nifty Rebound As Ukraine Fears Ease

(RTTNews) - Indian shares posted strong gains on Tuesday to snap a two-day losing streak after Russia denied it wants to attack Ukraine, raising hopes the two neighboring nations will avoid a full-blow conflict.

Ahead of a scheduled meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin to defuse tensions over Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported that some forces deployed near Ukraine were beginning to return to their bases.

Earlier, a build-up of Moscow's army around Ukrainian borders spurred fears of an invasion.

"Units of the Southern and Western military districts, having completed their tasks, have already begun loading onto rail and road transport and today they will begin moving to their military garrisons," a defense ministry spokesman said.

The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex jumped 1,736.21 points, or 3.08 percent, to 58,142.05, after having hit as high as 58,211.38 earlier in the day.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled up 509.65 points, or 3.03 percent, at 17,352.45. All sectoral indexes ended in positive territory, with auto, bank, realty, capital goods, PSU bank, IT and FMCG stocks leading the surge.

Among the top gainers, Hero MotoCorp, Shree Cement, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finance and Tata Motors climbed 5-7 percent.

ONGC fell over 1 percent as oil prices fell around 3 percent in European trade.