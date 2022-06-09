Sensex, Nifty Reverse Course To End Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares reversed early losses to end sharply higher on Thursday, even as the rupee hit an intraday record low of 77.81 against the U.S. dollar on concerns about rising crude prices and persistent capital outflows.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 427.79 points, or 0.78 percent, to 55,320.28 following four days of losses on worries that aggressive policy tightening by central banks might hamper global economic growth.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 121.85 points, or 0.74 percent, at 16,478.10 ahead of a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later today and the all-important U.S. consumer inflation data due on Friday.

The ECB is all set to announce an imminent end to its asset purchase program and signal its first-rate hike in over a decade to combat rising inflation.

Inflation figures from the United States could influence the Federal Reserve's rate-hike roadmap for fighting inflation.

Energy, auto and healthcare stocks topped the gainers list, with Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motor, Reliance Industries, BPCL and Dr Reddy's Laboratories climbing 2-3 percent.

Media reports suggested earlier in the day that a consortium of Apollo Global Management Inc. and Reliance Industries Ltd. has made a binding offer for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.'s international arm.

On the flip side, Tata Steel slumped 4.2 percent after reports that it will invest over Rs 2,100 crore in Tinplate Company India Ltd. (TCIL) and Indian Wire and Steel.