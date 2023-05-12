|
12.05.2023 12:29:31
Sensex, Nifty Reverse Early Losses To End Higher
(RTTNews) - Indian shares reversed early losses to end modestly higher on Friday despite many uncertainties on the global front.
Gains in European markets and falling oil prices offered some support as the dollar strengthened in international markets amid an uncertain outlook for rates and economic growth.
Overall gains, however, were limited by lingering worries over the U.S. banking sector, the impasse over U.S. debt ceiling, China's patchy recovery and uncertainty over Federal Reserve policy. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit an intraday low of 61,578.15 before ending the session up 123.38 points, or 0.20 percent, at 62,027.90.
Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty index settled 17.80 points, or 0.1 percent, higher at 18,314.80, after having hit a low of 18,194.55 earlier in the session.
Automakers topped the gainers list, with Eicher Motors surging 5.9 percent on posting robust quarterly earnings.
Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra rallied 1-2 percent.
The South Indian Bank jumped 8.3 percent after the lender reported its highest ever net profit in Q4.
Max Healthcare Institute added 2.7 percent after it was added to the MSCI India Index.
On the losing side, Tata Steel, NTPC, Power Grid Corp, BPCL and Hindalco declined 2-4 percent.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende letztlich mit leichten Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil in der Gewinnzone. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.