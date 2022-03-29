Sensex, Nifty Rise After Oil Price Drop

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Tuesday, with an overnight slide in crude prices and the resumption of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine boosting investor sentiment. The talks mark the first face-to-face meeting between the two countries in nearly three weeks.

Broad-based buying was seen despite concerns over rising Covid-19 cases in China and an increasingly hawkish Fed.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 350.16 points, or 0.61 percent, to 57,943.65 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled up 103.30 points, or 0.60 percent, at 17,325.30.

Eicher Motors topped the gainers to rise as much as 4.5 percent to a near one-month high while JSW Steel, Adani Ports, Divis Laboratories and HDFC all gained around 3 percent.

Hero MotoCorp shares slumped 6.7 percent after reports that the two-wheeler maker has made more than ? 1000 crore bogus expenses and over ? 100 crore cash transactions for a farmhouse in Chhattarpur, Delhi.

ITC, IOC, Coal India and ONGC dropped 1-3 percent.