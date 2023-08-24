Sensex, Nifty Rise As Bond Yields Retreat

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were notably higher in early trade on Thursday as global bond yields pulled back further off recent highs on the back of a round of soft surveys on manufacturing.

Also helping boost investor sentiment, Nvidia, the world's most valuable chipmaker, beat estimates for its fiscal second quarter and issued optimistic guidance for the current period.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 390 points, or 0.6 percent, at 65,821 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 116 points, or 0.60 percent, at 19,560.

Adani Enterprises rallied 2.3 percent and Adani Ports advanced 1.6 percent after the Group posted record profit in the quarter ended June on the back of its infrastructure and renewable energy businesses.

UltraTech Cement, Bajaj FinServ and Larsen & Toubro were up 1-2 percent.

Reliance Industries rose about half a percent on news that Qatar Investment Authority would invest Rs 8,278 crore into its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures.

Bandhan Bank gained 1 percent after announcing its foray into co-lending business.

TVS Motor Company added 0.6 percent after releasing a new premium e-scooter. Jio Financials fell 5 percent to extend recent losses post listing.