Sensex, Nifty Rise In Early Trade As Metal Stocks Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Thursday despite weak global cues and rising oil prices.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 330 points, or 0.6 percent, to 58,396 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 98 points, or 0.6 percent, at 17,372.

Metal stocks led the surge, with Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Coal India and Hindalco rising 2-3 percent.

Reliance Industries gained 0.7 percent after Jio announced the beta trial of its True-5G services for Jio users in 4 cities.

Wipro added 1 percent. Amid moonlighting worries, the company has asked its employees to come to offices three days a week.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises jumped 3.7 percent as the fair-trade regulator gave conditional approval to the Zee-Sony merger deal.

Info Edge (India) rallied 2.1 percent after it acquired a majority stake in the e-learning platform Coding Ninjas.

SpiceJet soared 6 percent on reports that the airline is likely to avail a loan of up to Rs 1,500 crore from the Centre under ECLGS scheme.

DLF jumped 3.2 percent after selling all luxury homes in the new Gurugram project within 8 days of launch.