Sensex, Nifty Rise On Firm Global Cues; Bajaj Finance Shares Up 6%

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday amid a global rally as traders pulled forward expectations for the Federal Reserve's first interest-rate cut by a month to November.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 373 points, or half a percent at 74,982 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 118 points, or half a percent, at 22,767.

Bajaj Finance soared 6 percent after the Reserve Bank of India lifted restrictions on its lending products.

Coal India rose about 1 percent as it reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit, aided by strong operating numbers.

Wipro climbed 1 percent. The IT major has elevated Hari Shetty as its Chief Strategist and Sales Excellence Officer from immediate effect.

Titan Company added 0.6 percent ahead of its earnings release.

Cigniti Technologies fell 2.3 percent on news that Coforge will acquire a 54 percent stake in the company at Rs 1,415 per share. Coforge shares plunged 8 percent.