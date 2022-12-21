Sensex, Nifty See Cautious Gains At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened flat to slightly higher on Wednesday, mirroring positive cues from Wall Street and other Asian markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 160 points, or 0.3 percent, to 61,862 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 37 points, or 0.20 percent, at 18,422.

Among the top gainers, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life, UPL and HCL Technologies all rose about 1 percent.

Bharti Airtel edged up slightly after it acquired a strategic stake in Bengaluru-based Lemnisk for an undisclosed amount.

Dabur India gained about 1 percent, a day after its promoters offloaded 1 percent stake in the company through a block deal.

City Union Bank slumped 6 percent. The RBI found divergence of Rs. 259 crore in provisioning of gross non-performing assets by the bank for FY22.

Jubilant Ingrevia added 1 percent after raising Rs 150 crore via issuance of commercial papers.