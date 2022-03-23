Sensex, Nifty See Cautious Gains In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Wednesday, mirroring gains in global markets amid signs of improvement in the Covid-19 situations in China and Japan.

Investors also cheered reports suggesting that the European Union is unlikely to impose an oil embargo on Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 200 points, or 0.35 percent, to 58,189 in cautious trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 60 points, or 0.4 percent, at 17,375.

Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and Dr Reddy's Laboratories climbed 1-3 percent while Bharti Airtel and Maruti Suzuki India were down over 1 percent each.

Tata Motors added about half a percent after announcing price hikes.

HCL Technologies was moving higher. The IT major has signed a collaboration agreement with NEORIS, a U.S.-based global digital accelerator that co-creates disruptive solutions for digitally aspirational companies.

Adani Power gained nearly 2 percent. The company has signed a pact with IHI Corporation and Kowa Company (Kowa) for sustainable power generation.

State Bank of India rose about 1 percent after it acquired a 7.84 percent stake in ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) for consideration of ?10 crore.