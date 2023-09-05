Sensex, Nifty See Modest Gains In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly higher in early trade on Tuesday, extending gains for a third straight session.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 167 points, or 0.3 percent, at 65,795 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 47 points, or 0.2 percent, at 19,575.

Among the top gainers, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Grasim, BPCL, Jio Financial Services and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise climbed 1-3 percent.

Zen Technologies rose 1.2 percent on bagging a government order worth Rs. 123.3 crore.

Railway-linked stocks extended gains from the previous session. IRFC jumped over 6 percent, Rail Vikas Nigam added 3 percent and IRCTC rose about half a percent.

Raymond soared 11.3 percent after a foreign brokerage firm initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating.

Ramco Cements edged up slightly after putting a 3 MW wind power capacity on stream.

SpiceJet climbed nearly 7 percent after the airline allotted over 4.81 crore equity shares on a preferential basis to nine of its aircraft lessors to clear outstanding dues of Rs 231 crore.

Cipla gained 1 percent after it signed a pact to acquire south Africa's Actor Pharma. Tata Power added 1 percent after signing a Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) with Neosym Industry Ltd (Neosym).

Tata Steel dropped 1 percent on news it is in advanced talks to secure funds for its U.K. plant.