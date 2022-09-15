Sensex, Nifty See Modest Gains In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Thursday after Wall Street's main indexes ended a directionless session higher overnight.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex rose 278 points, or half a percent, to 60,625 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 73 points, or 0.4 percent, at 18,077.

Banks and automakers topped the gainers list, with Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eicher Motor, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki Indian climbing 1-2 percent.

Metal stocks traded weak, with Hindalco losing nearly 2 percent.

Tata Steel fell over 1 percent on fund raising reports.

Tata Power and Tata Motors both rose around half a percent. The power arm of Tata Group has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tata Motors to develop a 4-MWp solar project at Tata Motors' Pune plant.

PVR tumbled 3 percent. Four investors in the multiplex major are offloading around 7.7 percent stake in the company via a block deal.

HFCL advanced 1.6 percent on winning advance purchase orders worth Rs. 447.81 crore from BSNL and RailTel.