Sensex, Nifty See Modest Gains In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday despite mixed macro data and sluggish global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 170 points, or 0.3 percent, at 62,198 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 44 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,38.

Tata Motors jumped 3 percent after its March quarter profit beat analyst expectations.

Hero MotoCorp added 0.7 percent after it announced partnership with Motosport SA for the sale and service of its motorcycles and scooters in Costa Rica.

Adani Enterprises slumped 4.2 percent and Adani Transmission tumbled 3.7 percent on fund raising reports. Group stocks Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas lost 3-4 percent.

Godrej properties edged up slightly on reports it plans to acquire multiple land parcels this fiscal having sales revenue potential of around Rs 15,000 crore post-development.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) declined 3.4 percent as it reported nearly 8 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

Rail Vikas Nigam fell about 1 percent despite receiving a letter of award for a project worth Rs. 2,248 crore in joint venture with SCC Infrastructure.