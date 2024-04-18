Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 06:16:18

Sensex, Nifty See Modest Gains In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were up modestly in cautious trade on Thursday despite mixed global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 180 points, or 0.3 percent, at 73,123 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 73 points, or 0.3 percent, at 22,221.

Adani Ports, HDFC Life, Power Grid Corp and BPCL jumped 2-3 percent while Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Axis Bank, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies all were down around 1 percent.

Vodafone Idea rallied 2.4 percent as FPO subscription opens today.

ICICI Lombard climbed 3.2 percent on reporting a 19 percent rise in Q4 net profit. Tata Communications rose 1.3 percent despite Q4 consolidated net profit declining marginally.

Angel One jumped 4.6 percent on posting 27 percent growth in quarterly profit. IIFL Finance gained 2.2 percent on fund raising reports.

Ambuja Cements advanced 1.7 percent after the Adani family raised its stake in the company.

Infosys was little changed ahead of its earnings release.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises was down marginally after announcing a streamlined organisational structure.

Lage in Nahost spitzt sich zu: Asiens Börsen geben nach
Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notieren am Freitag im Mius. Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu. Der deutsche Markt notierte im Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.

