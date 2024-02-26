Sensex, Nifty Seen Flat To Lower At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open flat to slightly lower on Monday, with global trends and portfolio churning ahead of the expiry of February month derivative contracts likely to sway sentiment.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose about 1 percent each last week to inch closer to record highs.

Asian markets traded mixed this morning, with Japan's Nikkei hitting a record high.

Treasuries extended gains, gold inched lower, and the dollar firmed up ahead of a busy week of U.S. economic data, including a reading on personal income and spending that includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.

Oil held the biggest drop in three weeks on concerns about China's economic recovery after eleven Chinese companies lost their credit ratings Friday at Moody's Investors Service.

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday as a slew of Fed officials expressed caution about cutting interest rates too quickly.

The Dow edged up 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 inched up marginally to reach new record closing highs while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.3 percent.

European markets closed mostly higher on Friday following dovish comments from ECB officials and strong earnings from Standard Chartered.

The pan European STOXX 600 gained 0.4 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both rose about 0.3 percent while France's CAC 40 climbed 0.7 percent.