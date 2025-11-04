Sensex, Nifty Seen Flat To Lower At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening flat to slightly lower on Tuesday after Federal Reserve officials offered mixed signals about future rate cuts.

With several prominent companies due to report their earnings results this week, stock-specific action may dominate market moves.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Monday after a choppy session.

The rupee weakened by 5 paise to settle at 88.75 against the dollar amid foreign fund outflows.

Indian stock markets will remain closed on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Asian markets traded mixed this morning as a tech rally fizzled out due to concerns over high valuations.

The dollar index held near three-month highs in Asian trade and gold was subdued below $3,990 per ounce while oil prices edged lower after four days of gains.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight after a survey showed economic activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in October for the eighth consecutive month.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained half a percent and the S&P 500 edged up by 0.2 percent on the heels of OpenAI's announcement of $38 billion deal with Amazon's AWS cloud computing arm, and news that Microsoft will ship the latest Nvidia chips to the United Arab Emirates for the first time. The narrower Dow fell half a percent.

European markets closed mostly higher on Monday, with automakers rising following reports that the White House would soon announce a resumption of Nexperia shipments from China.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended flat with a positive bias, staying close to the record highs reached last week.

The German DAX surged 0.7 percent, while France's CAC 40 slid 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.2 percent.