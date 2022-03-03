Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Thursday, tracking firm cues from global markets. Underlying sentiment, however, may remain cautious after crude oil prices jumped to the highest in eleven years amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and OPEC's decision to stick with plans for a modest increase in output.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell over 1 percent each on Wednesday to snap a two-day winning streak, while the rupee finished down 0.6 percent at 75.77 against the dollar.

Asian markets were broadly higher this morning and gold traded mixed on improved risk sentiment in financial markets while Brent prices rose above $116 a barrel.

U.S. stocks rose sharply overnight, as private payrolls data topped forecasts, yields rebounded from the early-week losses and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he would propose a quarter-point interest-rate hike at the Fed's next meeting, rather than a half-point.

The Dow climbed 1.8 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 spiked 1.9 percent.

European stocks reversed early losses to end on a firm note Wednesday, as commodity-related stocks surged on the back of firm metal and energy prices.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.9 percent as oil and natural gas prices continued their rapid advance.

The German DAX rose 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index rallied 1.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1.4 percent.