16.11.2022 03:59:55

Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open flat to slightly lower on Wednesday, mirroring muted cues from other Asian markets as leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) economies hold a second day of talks in Bali, Indonesia.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty recovered from an early slide to end modestly higher on Tuesday, while the rupee rose by 37 paise to close at 80.91 against the dollar on encouraging inflation data, falling oil prices and a weak American currency overseas.

Asian markets traded mostly lower this morning and the dollar rose on safe-haven demand on increased geopolitical tensions.

Gold steadied near a three-month high, while oil slipped after rising overnight on news that oil supply to Hungary via the Druzhba oil pipeline has been temporarily suspended due to a fall in pressure.

U.S. stocks ended higher overnight, as Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard's comments and weak producer price inflation data added to hopes of smaller Fed rate rises.

Walmart's strong results also brought some cheer, but stocks pulled back well off their best levels of the day following reports that Russian missiles had landed in NATO-member Poland, killing two people.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.5 percent to a nearly two-month closing high, the S&P 500 gained 0.9 percent and the Dow 0.2 percent.

European stocks rose for the fourth day on Tuesday amid signs of easing U.S.-China tensions after a meeting of the heads of the world's top two economies on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

The pan European STOXX rose 0.4 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both added around half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 percent.

