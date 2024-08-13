Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower As Investors React To Macro Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open lower on Tuesday as investors react to mixed global cues and key inflation and industrial output data released after market hours on Monday.

India's retail inflation slowed in July to 3.54 percent, its lowest in nearly five years as food prices eased from previous highs due to a base effect, government data showed.

A separate report revealed that India's industrial output growth declined to a 5-month low of 4.2 percent in June as a result of a slowdown in the government capex amidst elections and lackluster rural demand.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended little changed with a negative bias on Monday as financial experts rejected the Hindenburg's report against the Adani Group, saying it was a global attempt at destabilizing the Indian economy. The rupee fell by 2 paise to close at 83.97 against the dollar.

Asian stocks were muted this morning, even as Japan's Nikkei jumped more than 2 percent as traders returned from a long weekend break.

The dollar held steady while oil prices eased after a five-day surge.

Gold slipped in Asian trade but held near a one-week peak on concerns about a wider conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine's surprise offensive attack on Russia.

The United States said it's preparing for significant attacks by Iran or its proxies against Israel as soon as this week.

U.S. stocks fluctuated before eventually ending mixed overnight after last week's bumpy ride.

The Dow shed 0.4 percent, while the S&P 500 inched up marginally and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.2 percent ahead of key economic reports due later in the week.

European stocks also ended mixed on Monday, with upcoming U.S. and U.K. inflation data in focus.

The pan European STOXX 600 closed flat with a negative bias. The German DAX finished marginally higher and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added half a percent while France's CAC 40 slipped 0.3 percent.