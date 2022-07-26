Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower With Earnings In Focus

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening flat to slightly lower on Tuesday as investors react to a mixed set of earnings results from the likes of Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank.

The 5G spectrum auction begins today, with four companies, including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, set to bid for 72 GHz of radiowaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell around half a percent each on Monday while the rupee hit over one-week high before closing 14 paise higher at 79.76 against the greenback.

Asian markets traded mixed this morning after top U.S. retailer Walmart Inc slashed its profit forecast, citing a slowdown in consumer spending.

Gold held firm on a softer dollar while oil extended gains for a second straight session on signs of tight supply.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as investors looked ahead to some key tech earnings, Q2 GDP data and the Fed's interest-rate decision.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4 percent, while the Dow edged up 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 inched up 0.1 percent.

European stocks also turned in a mixed performance on Monday amid fears about a global recession.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.1 percent. The German DAX fell 0.3 percent after the release of weak business confidence data while France's CAC 40 index gained 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.4 percent.