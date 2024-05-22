Sensex, Nifty Seen Marginally Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open a tad higher on Wednesday despite mixed global cues and lingering uncertainty about the outcome of general election results.

Meanwhile, stock market regulator SEBI has issued fresh guidelines to manage the stock market impact arising out of market rumors.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended modestly lower on Tuesday while the rupee gained 6 paise to close at 83.31 against the dollar.

Asian stocks traded mixed this morning, with Hong Kong and Japanese markets declining ahead of the release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting and Nvidia's earnings release.

The dollar consolidated and Treasury yields dipped while gold was marginally higher.

Oil prices dipped after the American Petroleum Institute reported a rise in both crude and gasoline stocks.

U.S. stocks eked out modest gains overnight as investors digested remarks from Federal Reserve officials and awaited Nvidia's earnings report.

The three major averages rose between 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, with the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite reaching new record closing highs.

European stocks closed lower on Tuesday after Fed officials cautioned on inflation and interest rate cuts.

The pan European STOXX 600 dipped 0.2 percent. The German DAX eased 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally lower.