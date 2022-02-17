Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening largely unchanged on Thursday, mirroring mixed cues from global markets. Geopolitical worries persist with U.S. officials warning that a Fresh Russian invasion could come at any time.

LIC, which has filed draft IPO papers with SEBI, has commenced formal roadshows and pricing will be determined after assessing investor appetite and discussions with the government, reports say.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended a choppy session slightly lower on Wednesday, while the rupee surged 25 paise to close at 75.07 against the dollar.

Asian markets traded mixed this morning while gold held near an eight-month high as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields dipped on less hawkish-than-feared Federal Reserve minutes.

Energy stocks were in focus as oil prices fell over 2 percent amid signs that an Iranian nuclear deal may be imminent.

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session narrowly mixed overnight, as climbing oil prices coupled with upbeat retail sales and industrial production data helped revive inflation fears.

Meanwhile, the late-January FOMC meeting minutes revealed that officials discussed plans for interest rate hikes and a reduction in the asset holdings, though members urged a measured approach to tightening policy.

The S&P 500 inched up marginally, while the Dow slipped 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eased 0.1 percent.

European stocks ended on a subdued note Wednesday after two European Central Bank officials made the case for ending the ECB's bond-buying scheme.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended flat with a positive bias. The German DAX dropped 0.3 percent and France' CAC 40 index eased 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 sipped marginally.