Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening on a flat note Tuesday as traders return to their desks after a long holiday weekend.

There is some cheer on the data front, with GST collection hitting a record high in April and the country's manufacturing PMI hitting a four-month high in the month.

Automakers could be in focus today after Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company and Royal Enfield parent Eicher Motors all reported their April sales figures.

Oil & gas stocks may see increased activity after the government slashed windfall tax on petroleum crude.

Adani Group stocks may rise after Adani Green Energy posted over four-fold jump in Q4 net profit.

Asian markets traded mixed this morning, the dollar held steady and Treasuries were little changed as investors keep a close eye on the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision this week along with key data such as employment numbers.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise its benchmark lending rate for a tenth time.

On Friday, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge showed the annual rate of consumer price growth slowed more than expected to 4.2 percent in March from an upwardly revised 5.1 percent in February.

Gold held steady while oil prices were subdued on demand worries, a day after an official survey showed China's manufacturing activity contracted in April.

U.S. stocks ended slightly lower overnight as regulators seized First Republic Bank and sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase.

On the economic front, a measure of U.S. manufacturing contracted for the sixth consecutive month in April but pulled off a three-year low as new orders improved slightly and employment rebounded.

The Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both slipped around 0.1 percent, while the S&P 500 finished marginally lower.

In Europe, most markets were closed on Monday.