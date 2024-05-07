Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening on a flat note Tuesday after some officials said interest rates were likely to remain unchanged in the near term.

Geopolitical tensions may also weigh on markets as Israel commenced its planned military offensive in Rafah hours after it rejected Hamas's proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains to end narrowly mixed on Monday while the rupee fell by 5 paise to close at 83.50 against the dollar.

Asian markets traded mostly higher this morning and the yen extended declines against the dollar despite fresh warnings from Japanese officials.

Gold was little changed after rising on Monday. Oil prices were steady after Israel military launched heavy attacks on Rafah.

U.S. stocks rose overnight amid solid first-quarter earnings reports and hopes for interest rate cuts before the end of the year.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.2 percent and the S&P 500 added 1 percent while the Dow inched up half a percent to post its fourth consecutive daily gain.

European stocks posted solid gains on Monday as new data showed improvement in Eurozone investor confidence and an acceleration in private sector growth.

The pan European STOXX 600 gained half a percent. The German DAX climbed 1 percent and France's CAC 40 rose half a percent while the U.K. markets were closed for a bank holiday.