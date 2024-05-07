07.05.2024 04:25:29

Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening on a flat note Tuesday after some officials said interest rates were likely to remain unchanged in the near term.

Geopolitical tensions may also weigh on markets as Israel commenced its planned military offensive in Rafah hours after it rejected Hamas's proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains to end narrowly mixed on Monday while the rupee fell by 5 paise to close at 83.50 against the dollar.

Asian markets traded mostly higher this morning and the yen extended declines against the dollar despite fresh warnings from Japanese officials.

Gold was little changed after rising on Monday. Oil prices were steady after Israel military launched heavy attacks on Rafah.

U.S. stocks rose overnight amid solid first-quarter earnings reports and hopes for interest rate cuts before the end of the year.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.2 percent and the S&P 500 added 1 percent while the Dow inched up half a percent to post its fourth consecutive daily gain.

European stocks posted solid gains on Monday as new data showed improvement in Eurozone investor confidence and an acceleration in private sector growth.

The pan European STOXX 600 gained half a percent. The German DAX climbed 1 percent and France's CAC 40 rose half a percent while the U.K. markets were closed for a bank holiday.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt gibt am Mittwoch nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Die asiatischen Börsen verbuchten zur Wochenmitte Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen