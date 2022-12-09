Sensex, Nifty Seen Tad Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening slightly higher on Friday despite mixed cues from global markets.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fluctuated before ending slightly higher on Thursday amid the weekly F&O expiry, while the rupee ended almost flat against the greenback.

Asian markets traded mixed this morning as investors digested Chinese inflation data and awaited U.S. producer price inflation data due out later in the day for directional cues. The Fed and ECB meetings due this week also remained on investors' radar.

The dollar slipped on worries about a possible U.S. recession. Oil edged higher but headed for a weekly loss of about 10 percent on worries about fuel demand. Treasury yields held gains from the previous session while gold and copper prices were little changed.

U.S. stocks rebounded overnight after recent selling on concerns about the outlook for interest rates and the economy.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.8 percent to snap a five-day winning streak, the Dow rose 0.6 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.1 percent.

European stocks fell for a fifth day running on Thursday as investors looked ahead to a slew of central bank meetings due next week.

The pan European STOXX 600 dropped 0.2 percent. The German DAX ended flat with a positive bias, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both slipped around 0.2 percent.