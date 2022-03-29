|
29.03.2022 04:47:49
Sensex, Nifty Seen Up As Oil Extends Losses
(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in global markets and amid continued fall in crude oil prices on fears of a drop in fuel demand.
Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose around 0.4 percent each on Monday while the rupee inched up by 8 paise to close at 76.16 against the dollar amid declining crude oil prices.
Asian markets followed Wall Street higher while gold traded flat, hit by a firmer dollar and higher yields. Oil extended losses after having fallen about 7 percent in the U.S. session.
U.S. stocks rose overnight on hopes of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
The Dow inched up 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent to extend gains for a third straight session and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.3 percent.
European stocks also ended in positive territory Monday despite an ongoing sell-off in bond markets and concerns over Shanghai going into lockdown.
The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.1 percent. The German DAX rose 0.8 percent and France's CAC 40 advanced half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent.
