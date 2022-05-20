Sensex, Nifty Seen Up On Firm Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening a tad higher on Friday, tracking gains elsewhere across Asia as bond yields dipped on fresh signs of slowing growth.

The upside, if any, may be capped by expectations that the RBI will hike rates by at least 50 basis points at the June policy meeting and reduce liquidity in a calibrated manner.

The RBI's next MPC is scheduled to meet next between June 6 to June 8, 2022 and Kotak Economic Research expects cumulative repo rate hikes of 110-135 basis points by end of FY 2023.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty slumped 2.6 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively on Thursday, while the rupee closed at 77.73 against the dollar, marking the fifth record weak close in the last 10 trading sessions.

Asian markets were mostly higher this morning, as China cut its benchmark reference rate for mortgages for a second time this year to revive credit demand and prop up the economy.

Oil prices were little changed in Asian trade after rising sharply in the previous session on expectations that crude demand could rebound in China due to easing of restrictions in Shanghai.

U.S. stocks fluctuated before finishing firmly in the red overnight and bond yields fell, as investors weighed prospects for growth against a backdrop of prolonged inflation and a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed.

Disappointing readings on first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits, existing home sales and regional manufacturing activity stoked concerns that the U.S. economy could be heading for a recession next year.

The Dow dropped 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.6 percent to close at their lowest levels in over a year while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eased 0.3 percent.

European stocks closed lower on Thursday on worries about soaring inflation and slowing global growth.

The pan European Stoxx 600 fell 1.4 percent. The German DAX gave up 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 1.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 tumbled 1.8 percent.