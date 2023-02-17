Sensex, Nifty Set For Cautious Start On Fed Worries

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening lower on Friday as new U.S. data added to worries about inflation and the outlook for interest rates.

Adani Group stocks would be in focus after executives unveiled plans to refinance two dollar bonds and prepay share pledges.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Thursday to extend gas for a third consecutive session while the rupee added 15 paise to close at 82.68 against the dollar.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning as the dollar climbed with Treasury yields on expectations for higher interest rates.

Gold edged lower and was set for a weekly decline while oil extended losses for a fourth straight session.

U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight, the dollar advanced and yields ticked up as initial jobless claims data showed a resilient labor market, a key metric showed wholesale prices increased more than expected in January and Fed President Loretta Mester said there is need for more tightening to tame inflation.

The Dow lost 1.3 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 1.8 percent and the S&P 500 slipped 1.4 percent.

European stocks finished slightly higher on Thursday despite ECB President Christine Lagarde once again affirming a 50-bps rate hike in March.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.2 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 index both inched up around 0.2 percent while France's CAC 40 index climbed 0.9 percent.