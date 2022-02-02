Sensex, Nifty Set For Positive Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening higher on Wednesday as a rebound in global equities continues.

Earnings would be in focus, with Tech Mahindra's quarterly profit coming in below estimates. HDFC, Tata Consumer and Dabur are among the prominent companies due to unveil their financial results later today.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively on Tuesday on Budget eve, while the rupee slipped 17 paise to close at 74.82 against the dollar.

Asian markets followed Wall Street higher in thin holiday trade, U.S. Treasuries were steady, gold hovered about the $1,800 psychological level and a dollar gauge held a retreat, while oil held near seven-year high ahead of an OPEC+ meeting that may endorse another modest lift in production.

U.S. stocks ended higher for a third straight session overnight after a late-afternoon rally,

The Dow and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both rose about 0.8 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent as investors reacted to positive earnings news and the latest data on manufacturing and job openings showing a resilient economy.

European stocks rose for a second day on Tuesday ahead of central bank meetings. The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 1.3 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both rallied about 1 percent while France's CAC 40 index climbed 1.4 percent.