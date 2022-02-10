Sensex, Nifty Set For Positive Start Ahead Of RBI Policy Decision

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening higher on Thursday after the U.S. and European markets ended sharply higher overnight.

As inflation concerns mount, investors await the outcome of RBI policy meeting later in the day for direction.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain status quo on rates and announce steps to check a rise in bond yields.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose over 1 percent each on Wednesday while the rupee fell by 5 paise to close at 74.79 against the dollar.

Asian markets traded mixed this morning, a dollar gauge fell and U.S. Treasury yields eased as investors wait for U.S. inflation data out later in the day for fresh clues on the timing and pace of monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Gold held in a tight range while oil held steady after data showed an unexpected drop in U.S crude inventories.

U.S. stocks closed higher overnight, with tech stocks leading the surge for a second straight session amid expectations that fears about a more aggressive hawkish cycle are a bit overdone.

The Nasdaq Composite index spiked as much as 2.1 percent, while the S&P 500 rallied 1.5 percent and the Dow rose 0.9 percent.

European stocks rose the most in two months on Wednesday, with some upbeat earnings reports and data showing an unexpected jump in Germany's exports boosting sentiment.

The pan European Stoxx 600 jumped 1.7 percent. The German DAX surged 1.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index climbed 1.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1 percent.