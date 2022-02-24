Sensex, Nifty Set To Extend Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening sharply lower on Thursday amid weak global cues and ahead of the monthly F&O expiry.

Continued FII selling and inflation concerns may also dent sentiment as the Ukraine crisis intensifies and investors seek safe havens such as Treasuries, the dollar and gold.

Benchmark indexes gave up early gains to end slightly lower on Wednesday, extending losses for the sixth consecutive session.

Asian markets fell this morning while oil prices climbed on supply concerns after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that an anticipated Russian invasion "could be the beginning of a big war on the European continent".

Ukraine declared a state of emergency while the EU is holding an emergency summit to decide the next course of action against Russia.

The Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine have asked Russia for military help to fend off Ukrainian "aggression".

U.S. stocks slumped overnight as the potential for war in Ukraine added to uncertainty over the pace of Fed tightening.

A Pentagon official told reporters 80 percent of Russian forces amassed on the Ukraine border are "ready to go" and said Putin has assembled enough military assets to "conduct a large-scale invasion."

The S&P 500 shed 1.8 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index fell as much as 2.6 percent to reach their lowest closing levels in eight and nine months, respectively, while the Dow dropped 1.4 percent to hit a nearly eleven-month closing low.

European stocks ended Wednesday's session on a mixed note as investors weighed Ukraine tensions against generally positive corporate earnings. The pan European Stoxx 600 eased 0.3 percent.

The German DAX dipped 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index slipped 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended flat with a positive bias.