Sensex, Nifty Set To Extend Selloff As Rate Concerns Mount

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may follow global peers lower on Tuesday after Tata Consultancy Services reported fourth-quarter profit that trailed analysts' estimates.

Weak global cues may also weigh on sentiment ahead of CPI inflation data and Infosys's earnings release.

State-run oil explorers and marketing companies could be in focus after oil prices fell about 4 percent in the U.S. trading session overnight.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell around 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent respectively on Monday, while the rupee rose by 10 paise to settle at 75.93 against the greenback on expectations of faster rate hikes by the RBI in the months ahead.

Asian markets fell and higher yields helped lift the dollar, as market participants looked ahead to the ECB meeting and the release of U.S. inflation data for additional clues about the outlook for monetary policy.

Oil prices rose about 2 percent in Asian trade after China eased some virus restrictions in the financial hub of Shanghai.

U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight as investors grew increasingly concerned about soaring Treasury bond yields and a surge in Covid-19 cases across different Chinese cities.

The Dow dropped 1.2 percent, the S&P 500 shed 1.7 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 2.2 percent.

European stocks ended broadly lower on Monday as investors fretted over the threat to growth from the Russia-Ukraine war, China's Covid-19 flare up and rising interest rates. The pan European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.6 percent.

The German DAX gave up 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.7 percent while France's CAC 40 index edged up 0.1 percent after Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French presidential election.