Sensex, Nifty Set To Fall As Ukraine Standoff Intensifies

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open notably lower on Friday as global stock markets continued to be spooked by renewed Russian-Ukraine tensions and the likelihood of tighter U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended a volatile session slightly lower on Thursday while the rupee fell by 7 paise to close at 75.11 against the dollar.

Asian markets were mostly lower this morning and the dollar was little changed while gold rose about $1,900 per ounce for the first time since June 2021 on safe-haven buying.

Oil extended overnight losses, as the prospect of extra supply from Iran returning to the market outweighed fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which could disrupt supply.

U.S. stocks sank overnight after Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels traded fire in eastern Ukraine and top U.S. leaders insisted that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent.

Adding to the concerns, the State Department said Russia has expelled the deputy chief of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Moscow without any justification.

The Dow dropped 1.8 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index plunged 2.9 percent and the S&P 500 shed 2.1 percent.

European stocks ended lower on Thursday as developments in Ukraine added to uncertainty over the future course of inflation.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.7 percent. The German DAX gave up 0.7 percent, France's CAC'40 index eased 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 fell 0.9 percent.