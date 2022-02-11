Sensex, Nifty Set To Follow Global Peers Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Friday as investors react to weak global cues, a firming dollar, higher U.S. Treasury yields and disappointing earnings results from Hero MotoCorp.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose around 0.8 percent each to extend gains for a third straight session on Thursday after the RBI lift its key interest rate unchanged and maintained its 'accommodative' stance, saying that the ongoing recovery needs continued policy support. The rupee slipped 10 paise to close at 74.94 against the dollar.

Asian markets fell this morning alongside bonds and U.S. shares. Rate hike bets boosted the dollar, while gold and oil prices slipped.

U.S. stocks pulled back sharply overnight after data showed consumer prices surged an annual 7.5 percent last month, marking the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years.

Hawkish comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard also weighed on sentiment.

In an interview with Bloomberg News, Bullard said the data had made him "dramatically" more hawkish and he would prefer a 50-bps rate hike in March and wants a full percentage point of interest rate hikes by July 1.

The Dow lost 1.5 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 2.1 percent and the S&P 500 shed 1.8 percent.

European stocks ended mixed on Thursday amid a deluge of corporate earnings. The pan European Stoxx 600 eased 0.2 percent.

The German DAX ended flat with a positive bias and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.4 percent while France's CAC 40 index dropped 0.4 percent.