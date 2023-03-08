|
08.03.2023 03:28:58
Sensex, Nifty Set To Follow Global Peers Lower As Fed Worries Mount
(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open notably lower on Wednesday, mirroring weak cues from global markets after Fed Chair Jerome Powell flagged sharper rate hikes to rein in stubbornly high inflation depending on incoming data.
Falling oil prices, optimism about India's growth prospects and reports suggesting that the Adani Group has prepaid loans worth Rs 7,374 crore could help limit the downside to some extent.
India's domestic economy is its primary engine of growth and the slowdown in economic activity late last year will only be temporary, said Moody's Analytics on Tuesday.
Indian markets were closed on Tuesday on account of the Holi festival.
Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty finished Monday's session up around 0.7 percent each, while the rupee neared one-month high before giving up some gains to close 5 paise higher at 81.92 against the dollar.
Asian markets followed Wall Street lower this morning as hawkish Fed bets lifted the dollar to a three-month high.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, printed the widest yield curve inversion in 40 years.
Gold hovered near one-week low while oil prices steadied in Asian trading after plummeting between 3.5 percent and 4 percent on Tuesday on rate hike jitters.
U.S. stocks tumbled overnight after Powell told lawmakers the U.S. central bank would be prepared to reaccelerate the pace of rate hikes if the economy grows too quickly.
The Dow lost 1.7 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 1.3 percent and the S&P 500 gave up 1.5 percent.
European markets ended Tuesday's session lower on expectations of bolder moves from the Fed and the ECB to fight inflation.
The pan European STOXX 600 declined 0.8 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBeige Book im Blick: US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend mit Verlusten - Tokio beendet den Handel in Grün
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten zur Wochenmitte nach einem schwachen Start doch noch oberhalb der Nulllinie schließen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Börsen befanden sich nach dem Powell-Zinssignal mehrheitlich im Verkaufsmodus - die Tokioter Börse schloss aber im Plus.