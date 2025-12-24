24.12.2025 11:36:44

Sensex, Nifty Settle Marginally Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian stocks failed to hold early gains and closed on a weak note on Wednesday due largely to profit taking after recent upmove. Fresh selling by foreign institutional investors, and absence of positive triggers weighed on stocks.

Oil, PSU bank and technology stocks were among the losers.

The benchmark BSE Sensex, which climbed to 85,738.18 early on in the session, settled at 85,408.70, losing 116.14 points or 0.14%.

The broader Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange ended lower by 35.05 points or 0.13% at 26,142.10, nearly 100 points off the day's high of 26,236.40.

Indigo ended lower by about 1.4%. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Reliance Industries, Hind Unilever, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and HCL Technologies lost 0.4 to 1%.

Trent moved up 2.35%. Ultratech Cement, Maruti Suzuki and Power Grid Corporation gained 0.5 to 1%.

Shriram Finance and Apollo Hospitals Enterprises gained 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively. Bajaj Auto, Coal India and Max Health posted modest gains.

The market breadth was negative. On BSE, 2,346 stocks ended weak, while 1,841 stocks moved up, and 150 stocks ended flat.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 51
20.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.12.25 KW 51: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.12.25 KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester
Am Dienstag ging es am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt moderat aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen