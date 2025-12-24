Sensex, Nifty Settle Marginally Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian stocks failed to hold early gains and closed on a weak note on Wednesday due largely to profit taking after recent upmove. Fresh selling by foreign institutional investors, and absence of positive triggers weighed on stocks.

Oil, PSU bank and technology stocks were among the losers.

The benchmark BSE Sensex, which climbed to 85,738.18 early on in the session, settled at 85,408.70, losing 116.14 points or 0.14%.

The broader Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange ended lower by 35.05 points or 0.13% at 26,142.10, nearly 100 points off the day's high of 26,236.40.

Indigo ended lower by about 1.4%. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Reliance Industries, Hind Unilever, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and HCL Technologies lost 0.4 to 1%.

Trent moved up 2.35%. Ultratech Cement, Maruti Suzuki and Power Grid Corporation gained 0.5 to 1%.

Shriram Finance and Apollo Hospitals Enterprises gained 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively. Bajaj Auto, Coal India and Max Health posted modest gains.

The market breadth was negative. On BSE, 2,346 stocks ended weak, while 1,841 stocks moved up, and 150 stocks ended flat.