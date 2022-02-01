Sensex, Nifty Sharply Higher Ahead Of Budget

(RTTNews) - Bulls remained in control on Dalal Street Tuesday ahead of the presentation of Union Budget in the Parliament at 11.00 AM.

Underlying sentiment was supported after the Wall Street put up a strong show overnight and data showed India's GDP contracted less than expected in FY21.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex soared 858 points, or 1.5 percent, to 58,871 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 243 points, or 1.4 percent, at 17,583.

HDFC Life, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma and Britannia Industries were up 2-4 percent.

BPCL fell nearly 2 percent after its Q3 profit missed estimates.

Tata Steel Long Products dropped 2.2 percent. The company has won the bid to acquire Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) for around Rs 12,100 crore.

Exide Industries gained 1 percent despite reporting a 26 percent fall in Q3 profit.

KVB jumped 2 percent after reporting a multifold jump in quarterly net profit on the back of lower provisioning.

Tata Motors declined 1.2 percent after reporting a loss in the third quarter.

HPCL tumbled 4 percent after its Q3 consolidated net profit fell 43 percent from last year.