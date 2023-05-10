|
10.05.2023 12:28:27
Sensex, Nifty Shrug Off Weak Global Cues To End Higher
(RTTNews) - Indian shares recovered from an early slide to end modestly higher on Wednesday.
A cautious undertone prevailed as investors positioned for the April U.S. consumer price inflation data due out later in the day that could determine the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision.
Markets were also monitoring the developments of the U.S. debt ceiling after a high stakes meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and key lawmakers from both parties on Tuesday yielded no breakthrough.
The U.S. government could start to run out of money if Congress does not act in three weeks.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 178.87 points, or 0.29 percent, at 61,940.20, with gains in rupee and a reversal in oil prices offering some support. Oil prices fell more than 1 percent in European trade to snap a three-day rally after industry data showed a surprise build in U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles.
The broader NSE Nifty index settled 49.15 points, or 0.27 percent, higher at 18,315.10, led by financials.
IndusInd Bank topped the gainers list to close 2.8 percent higher while BPCL, Tata Motors, Power Grid Corp and HDFC Life added 1-2 percent.
On the losing side, UPL lost 2 percent and Dr Reddy's Laboratories gave up 1.3 percent.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- ATX beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich wenig bewegt
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Gewinne nicht halten. Am Donnerstag ging es an den US-Börsen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. In Fernost tendierten die Märkte am Donnerstag mehrheitlich seitwärts.