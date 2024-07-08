Sensex, Nifty Slip In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad lower on Monday as French elections pointed to a hung parliament and investors looked ahead to the release of the U.S. inflation print for June as well as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony this week for additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex dropped 180 points, or 0.2 percent, to 79,794 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 36 points, or 0.2 percent, 24,287.

Titan Company slumped 4 percent as Q1 jewelry business growth disappointed.

Bank of Baroda tumbled nearly 3 percent on fund raising reports.

Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Shriram Finance and Divis Laboratories fell 1-2 percent.

Dabur India surged 4.3 percent. The company said it expects mid to high single-digit Q1 revenue growth, drive by rural recovery.

Marico soared 6.3 percent after its domestic business reported modest uptick in volume growth in Q1.

Other FMCG stocks such as Britannia Industries and Hindustan Unilever rose over 1 percent.

Tata Motors added 1.5 percent after its JLR unit reported a 5 percent year-on-year growth in wholesales for Q1FY25.

NLC India rallied 3 percent as it secured the rights to develop the Machaka coal mine in Angul, Odisha.

Adani Wilmar gained 2.7 percent after it reported positive year-on-year trends across various segments in Q1FY25.

Signature Global India climbed 2 percent after achieving record pre-sales and collections in its first quarter of fiscal year 2024-25.

Coforge rose 1 percent after it acquired 4,618,199 equity shares of Cigniti.

Bandhan Bank dropped half a percent after appointing Ratan Kumar as interim MD & CEO. Nykaa edged up slightly after sharing its Q1 business update.

JM Financial edged up marginally after its board approved a proposal to acquire a 42.99 percent stake in JM Financial Credit Solutions (JMFCSL) for Rs 1,282 crore.