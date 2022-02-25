Sensex, Nifty Snap 7-day Losing Streak, End Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - After suffering a severe setback on Thursday that extended its losing streak to a seventh straight day, the Indian stock market came back strongly and ended on a buoyant note on Friday.

Hectic bargain hunting at several counters from across various sectors, slightly easing concerns about the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the Indian economy, and an upward revision in India's growth forecast by Moody's contributed to the rally in the market.

A positive lead from Wall Street, where stocks rebounded overnight after a sharp plunge, and firm Asian and European markets too helped underpin sentiment.

Markets also reacted positively to the fact that the economic sanctions announced by the U.S. and other nations so far have not included any exile of the Russian economy from the global Swift payment system.

The 30-share BSE Sensex, which soared to 56,183.70, ended with a gain of 1328.61 points or 2.44 percent at 55,858.52. The broader Nifty index of the National Stock Exchange settled with a gain of 410.45 points or 2.53 percent at 16,658.40, nearly 200 points off the day's high of 16,748.80.

On Thursday, the Sensex and the Nifty went down by as much as 4.72 percent and 4.78 percent, respectively, amid rising worries about geopolitical tensions after Russia declared a war on Ukraine and launched a full-scale military attack on the country.

Tata Steel, up 6.5 percent, was the top gainer in the Sensex. IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, NTPC and Tech Mahindra gained 4.2 to 6 percent.

Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, ITC, HCL Technologies, HDFC, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel and Dr Reddy's Laboratories moved up 2 to 4 percent. Reliance Industries, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra and Asian Paints also rose sharply.

Infosys ended nearly 1 percent up. The company has launched Infosys metaverse foundry to ease and fastrack enterprises' exploration of the metaverse.

Wipro gained about 3.5 percent after the company said that it will be hiring more than 500 new professionals over the next financial year to support growth in delivering cloud solutions to clients.

Coal India, the top gainer in the Nifty, climbed nearly 9 percent. Tata Motors rallied 7.7 percent. Adani Ports surged up 6.5 percent. JSW Steel, Divi's Laboratories, Tata Consumer Products and NTPC were among the other major gainers.

Moody's raised its GDP growth forecast for India to 9.5 percent for the current calendar year from 7 percent earlier, citing a stronger-than-expected economic recovery from the national lockdown of 2020 and the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in mid-2021.

The GDP growth forecast for 2023 has been retained at 5.5 percent. In November 2021, Moody's had forecast India's economy will grow by 7.9 percent in financial year 2022-23.