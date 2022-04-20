Sensex, Nifty Snap Five-day Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Wednesday to snap a five-day losing streak, with underlying sentiment helped by a sharp drop in oil prices overnight and a largely positive trend in global equities, following dovish comments from two U.S. Federal Reserve officials on interest rate rises.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex soared 574.35 points, or 1.02 percent, to close at 57,037.50, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 177.90 points, or 1.05 percent, at 17,136.55.

Maruti Suzuki India, Eicher Motors, Shree Cement, Tata Motors and BPCL all jumped around 4 percent.

On the losing side, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, Bajaj FinServ and Bajaj Finance fell 1-3 percent.

The rupee surged 29 paise to finish at 76.21 against the dollar after a slight retreat in the U.S. dollar and the 10-year Treasury yield in international markets.