|
15.03.2022 12:15:01
Sensex, Nifty Snap Five-day Winning Streak
(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell sharply on Tuesday to snap a five-day winning streak, as a relentless sell-off in Chinese stocks amid resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the country soured investor sentiment globally.
Markets opened on a positive note before giving up all gains to end deep in the red, tracking weak cues from other Asian and European markets.
The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex plunged 709.17 points, or 1.26 percent, to settle at 55,776.85, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 208.30 points, or 1.23 percent, at 16,663.
Commodity-related stocks were among the worst hit as oil and base metal prices tumbled on concerns over Chinese demand and a hit to global growth.
JSW Steel, Coal India, ONGC, Hindalco and Tata Steel gave up 4-5 percent.
Tata Consumer Products topped the gainers list to climb around 3.7 percent while Maruti Suzuki India, Shree Cement, Cipla and Mahindra & Mahindra rose 1-2 percent.
Oil prices extended their slump to trade below $97 a barrel in European trade while the rupee fell by 6 paise ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Kompromiss im Ukraine-Krieg: Wall Street nach Zinsentscheid uneins -- ATX klettert zum Handelsschluss kräftig -- DAX schließt in der Gewinnzone -- Börsen in Asien letztlich in Grün
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es zur Wochenmitte deutlich aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls auf grünem Terrain. Die US-Börsen notieren am Mittwoch mit gemischten Vorzeichen. Die größten Börsen in Fernost konnten zur Wochenmitte kräftige Aufschläge verbuchen.