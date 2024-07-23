|
Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction Ahead Of Budget
(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction in early trade on Tuesday, tracking weak cues from global markets and ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2024 later in the day.
The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 6 points at 80,508 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 12 points at 24,496.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Grasim, ITC, NTPC and Eicher Motors gained 1-2 percent while ONGC, JSW Steel, BPCL, Hindalco and Shriram Finance dropped 1-2 percent.
Suzlon Energy jumped 5 percent after Q1 net profit surged 200 percent.
Inox Wind rallied 2.3 percent on expectations that the finance minister will announce extension of Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) tax waivers and increased capex announcements for the renewable energy sector in the Budget.
MRPL tumbled 3.3 percent after quarterly net profit plunged 93 percent.
RailTel Corp surged nearly 3 percent on securing a contract worth Rs. 186.81 crore from the Ministry of Railways.
Gensol Engineering soared 5 percent after it emerged as the winning bidder for 116 MW (150 MWp) of solar projects in Gujarat,
