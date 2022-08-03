|
03.08.2022 06:18:06
Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction In Early Trade
(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction in early trade on Wednesday, as investors reacted to hawkish comments from Fed officials and ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China.
A measure of China's services activity grew at the fastest rate in 15 months in July, helping limit the downside in the broader market.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 70 points to 58,068 after five consecutive sessions of gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 40 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,306.
Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Coal India gave up 1-2 percent while Cipla jumped 2 percent on brokerage recommendations.
Infosys, Divis Laboratories, Apollo Hospital Enterprises and JSW Steel all were up around 1 percent.
Zomato fell 2.3 percent after reports that Uber has decided to put its entire 7.8 percent stake in the restaurant aggregator on the block.
ITC dropped 1.2 percent after exiting the lifestyle retailing business.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsen schütteln Taiwan-Angst ab: US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX beendet Handel weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendet den Mittwochshandel mit Aufschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte ebenfalls Gewinne verbuchen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch von ihrer freundlichen Seite. Die größten Börsen in Asien tendierten am Mittwoch in verschiedene Richtungen.