Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction in early trade on Wednesday, as investors reacted to hawkish comments from Fed officials and ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China.

A measure of China's services activity grew at the fastest rate in 15 months in July, helping limit the downside in the broader market.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 70 points to 58,068 after five consecutive sessions of gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 40 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,306.

Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Coal India gave up 1-2 percent while Cipla jumped 2 percent on brokerage recommendations.

Infosys, Divis Laboratories, Apollo Hospital Enterprises and JSW Steel all were up around 1 percent.

Zomato fell 2.3 percent after reports that Uber has decided to put its entire 7.8 percent stake in the restaurant aggregator on the block.

ITC dropped 1.2 percent after exiting the lifestyle retailing business.